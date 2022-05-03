Watch
27th Annual Sabbar Shriners Charity Car Show

Posted at 11:19 AM, May 03, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, the Tucson Sabbar Shriners charity car show is taking place.

It is scheduled for Saturday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tucson Mall.

Vendors, sponsors and customs cars will be on display.

Not to mention, attendees may also see a demo of Sam Sturges' Blast from the Past street legal jet truck at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Anyone interested in participating in the car show should contact Van Elrod at (520) 235-3935 or Perry Peradotto at 520-664-7977.

The charity car show benefits the Southern California Shriner Medical Center where many children get help with medical issues.

