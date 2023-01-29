27-year-old woman dead after crashing into concrete barrier

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department (TPD) has confirmed that 27-year-old Anahy P. Soto has died after losing control of her car.

Officers say on Sunday around 1:15 a.m., they responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash at North Stone Avenue and East Calle Arizona.

Soto was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to TPD Soto was driving northbound on North Stone Avenue well over the posted speed limit. She failed to negotiate the curve in the roadway and lost control of her vehicle near East Calle Arizona. Which caused her to crash into a concrete barrier.

Officers say Soto was driving a black 2011 Chevrolet Camaro and not wearing a seat belt, they also found alcohol containers inside the car.

The investigation is still ongoing.

As more information comes into the newsroom KGUN 9 will keep this article updated.