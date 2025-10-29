27-year-old man dies from being struck by vehicle on East Valencia Road

A 27-year-old man died after being hit by a vehicle while attempting to cross East Valencia Road near the Interstate 10 exit.

According to a news release from Tucson Police, Joshua Brown, attempted to walk southbound across the eastbound lanes of Valencia from the median when he was hit by the vehicle, traveling eastbound.

The vehicle was going the speed limit and Brown was not in a marked or implied crosswalk, the news release said.

The area was remote and there were no crosswalks nearby.

Brown was likely homeless, the news release said. He was believed to have lived in the nearby desert.

The driver, a 36-year-old male, did not sustain any injuries. TPD determined he was not impaired at the time of the collision.