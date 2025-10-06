26-year-old man killed during altercation in Midtown

An altercation inside of a Midtown home led to the shooting death of a 26-year-old man Monday night.

According to a news release from Tucson Police Department, officers responded to the 3000 block of North Cherry Avenue shortly after 8:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, they encountered a male in the courtyard suffering from gunshot trauma. Josiah Bee-Reece was pronounced dead at the scene. A 36-year-old woman, was identified as the suspected shooter, the news release said.

Detectives determined that Bee-Reece was at the house to socialize with the resident. The two had an altercation inside of the home. The altercation escalated and the resident fired one round at Bee-Reece, which struck him, the news release said.

Detectives have not charged the resident, based on their findings. They will be presenting the case to the Pima County Attorney's Office for review.

The investigation is ongoing.