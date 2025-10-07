26-year-old man dies after being caught under cement mixer

A 26-year-old man died after being caught under a concrete mixer on Tucson's south side Monday evening.

According to a news release from Pima County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a report of an industrial accident in the area of 9300 S. Swan Road at about 5:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found Omar Quihui beneath a concrete mixer. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident appears to have occurred in a work-related setting, the news release said.

The investigation is ongoing, but at this time, there are no indications of suspicious or criminal activity, the news release said. The Sheriff's Department is working with occupational and regulatory agencies to determine the cause and nature of the accident.