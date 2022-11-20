Watch Now
26-year-old man arrested for firing shots downtown

Posted at 4:45 PM, Nov 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-20

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On November 19, 2022, The Tucson Police Department (TPD) responded to reports of someone firing a gun in the air from inside a car.

Officers say when they arrived they were able to locate 26-year-old Oscar Omar Yanez near Granda and Congress.

According to TPD Yanez was a passenger in the vehicle and he was arrested on the charge of discharging a firearm in city limits.

There have been no reported injuries or damage to buildings.

