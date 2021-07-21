2500+ without power on across Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. — More than 2,500 people are without power across Tucson Tuesday evening.

It happened as a powerful storm swept through the area briefly.

At one point, more than 1,300 people in the area were without power.

No word yet when the lights could come back on for those neighbors.

Crews responded to an apartment complex off Oracle Rd & Orange Grove tonight for a reported lightning strike that took out a tree and stairwell. Residents trapped on the second floor were assisted to safety. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/vqttscOMJO — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) July 21, 2021

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning & Flood Advisories remain in effect for much of the western part of the Tucson metro area. Strong to severe t-storms continue to move west @ 10 to 15 mph.... pic.twitter.com/dJ4KsF47lw — Cuyler Diggs (@CDiggsKGUNWX) July 21, 2021

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings remain in effect for much of the Tucson metro area. Strong to Severe T-storms are moving west @ 10 - 15 mph. Marana will be impacted by these t-storms in the next 15 to 30 minutes.... pic.twitter.com/S4Egg6nSwg — Cuyler Diggs (@CDiggsKGUNWX) July 21, 2021

A Flood Advisory has been issued for the Tucson metro area until 10:45 PM. Heavy rain has fallen over central Tucson and washes are running with lots of ponding water on local roadways. Remember... Turn Around, Don't Drown! pic.twitter.com/qb31thEQcR — Cuyler Diggs (@CDiggsKGUNWX) July 21, 2021

Some tall thunderstorms passing over southern Arizona tonight. Precipitation heights on the t-storm passing over Tucson are now over 40,000' with lots of lightning! pic.twitter.com/oxvZY1dKNn — Cuyler Diggs (@CDiggsKGUNWX) July 21, 2021

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are in effect for the Tucson metro area until 9:15 PM & for areas between Oracle and Campo Bonito until 9 PM. Expect gusty wind, frequent lightning, heavy rain & local street flooding with these t-storms.... pic.twitter.com/zw33qBHUdN — Cuyler Diggs (@CDiggsKGUNWX) July 21, 2021