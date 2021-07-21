Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

2500+ without power on across Tucson

Strong storm swept through the area before outage
items.[0].image.alt
TEP
More than 2,500 people are without power across Tucson Tuesday evening.
tucson power outage map 2.PNG
Posted at 8:57 PM, Jul 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-21 01:44:17-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — More than 2,500 people are without power across Tucson Tuesday evening.

It happened as a powerful storm swept through the area briefly.

At one point, more than 1,300 people in the area were without power.

No word yet when the lights could come back on for those neighbors.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!