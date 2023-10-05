Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

$250,000 worth of cocaine seized at I-19 immigration checkpoint

F7tUaYVWEAADlor.jpg
Twitter: @USBPChiefTCA
F7tUaYVWEAADlor.jpg
Posted at 4:03 PM, Oct 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-05 19:03:49-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Border Patrol agents confiscated more than $250,000 worth of cocaine hidden in a pickup truck's subwoofer last week.

The drugs were discovered by a K9 at the Interstate 19 immigration checkpoint, north of Tubac.

Agents arrested the suspect, who is now facing serious drug smuggling charges.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

If You Give a Child a Book

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month!