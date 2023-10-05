$250,000 worth of cocaine seized at I-19 immigration checkpoint

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Border Patrol agents confiscated more than $250,000 worth of cocaine hidden in a pickup truck's subwoofer last week.
The drugs were discovered by a K9 at the Interstate 19 immigration checkpoint, north of Tubac.
Agents arrested the suspect, who is now facing serious drug smuggling charges.
Last week, Agents assigned to the I-19 Immigration Checkpoint seized more than $250,000 worth of cocaine from a subwoofer in a #pickup during an attempted drug smuggling attempt. A #K9Team detected the hidden contraband. The suspect was arrested and is facing criminal charges. pic.twitter.com/jqbnwn8SeX— John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) October 5, 2023
