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25-year-old riding dirt bike motorcycle on Golf Links dies in collision

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A 25-year-old motorcyclist died when he collided with a BMW on Tucson's southeast side.

According to a news release from Tucson Police, Jacob Mikal Jacome was riding a Yamaha off-road dirt bike motorcycle westbound on East Golf Links at about 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7, when he hit a BMW 135 attempting to turn left onto Golf Links from Country Shadows Drive.

Jacome was not wearing a helmet, the news release said. The motorcycle was not street legal and was not equipped with any lights, including no headlight.

Tucson Police determined the driver of the BMW was not impaired at the time of the crash.

No criminal citations or criminal charges are expected to be given, the news release said.

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