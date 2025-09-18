24-year-old motorcyclist dies in Southside crash

A 24-year-old motorcyclist died Wednesday after colliding with a car on Tucson's south side.

According to a news release from Tucson Police, Gunnar Robert Dale was riding his motorcycle south on South Park Avenue, when he collided with the driver of a car traveling northbound and attempting to make a left turn at Fair Street.

Dale had accelerated toward the intersection when the traffic light for north and southbound traffic transitioned from red to green. He was traveling faster than the 40 mile-per-hour speed limit when he crashed, the news release said.

Dale was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car, a 65-year-old female, had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

TPD determined the driver of the car was not impaired at the time of impact. The driver's failure to yield and Dale's speed were the major contributing factors of the collision, the news release said.