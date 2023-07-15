$24 stolen. $1000 in damage left behind

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A burglar hit a popular Tucson restaurant. He got away with barely pocket change but left expensive damage behind.

Surveillance video at Feast on Speedway shows a man breaking in just before 1 AM Wednesday.

You can see him take a cash drawer and get away.

Feast owner Doug Levy says most of his diners use credit cards, so the thief only got about 24 dollars —--but he did about a thousand dollars in damage by breaking in.

Levy says if he could talk to the culprit he’d say: “Get yourself a job and go work for a couple hours and you'd have made the same amount of money and not risk your well being and not cost someone else $1,000 and not filled your shoes up with broken glass probably.”

Levy says over the years his restaurant’s been broken into about four times and thieves broke into his outside storage about fifteen times. He sees it as a sad commentary on the desperation of some people.