24 arrested at Pro-Palestine protest at NAU

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tuesday night, 24 Pro-Palestine protesters were arrested in Flagstaff.

NAU's police department showed all 24 people were trespassed, and four of them were arrested for aggravated assault. That happened at Gillenwater Hall around 11:30 p.m.

The First Amendment provides the right to free speech and to peaceably assemble, but it's not unlimited.

Universities are allowed to determine when, where, and how assemblies may take place, in order to maintain public safety. NAU's campus event policies can be read here.

The Supreme Court upheld the time, place, and manner standard unanimously in Cox v. New hampshire.

Protests that become violent, or incite violence are also unlawful.

