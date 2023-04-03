22nd St. closed after crash involving a car and bicycle

Parts of 22nd St. are closed after a crash involving a car and a bicycle, according to Tucson Police.
The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on 22nd St. near the intersection of 3rd Ave.
TPD says 22nd St. will be closed between 2nd Ave. and 4th Ave. as they continue to investigate.
The bicyclist was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the car remained on scene to cooperate with police.
——-
