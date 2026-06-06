22-year-old killed in early morning motorcycle crash near Golf Links and Craycroft

22-year-old man is dead after an early morning motorcycle crash, according to the Tucson Police Department.

TPD says officers responded to a motorcycle crash near Golf Links Road and Craycroft around 2:20 a.m. Saturday.

When police arrived, they found Nathan Daniel Roberts Jr., who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tucson Police say Roberts was riding westbound when he failed to stay in his lane and hit the north curb.

Police say the motorcycle then went off the road into a dirt area.

While Roberts had a valid motorcycle endorsement, TPD says he was not wearing a helmet.

Police have identified failing to stay in a travel lane as the primary cause of the crash.