22-year-old inmate found dead in Pima County Jail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 22-year-old inmate at the Pima County Jail was found dead in his cell Monday night, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

A press release from PCSD says officers were performing rounds at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex at around 11:10 p.m. when they found Jacob Miranda unresponsive in his cell. PCSD says deputies attempted to resuscitate the man but medical personnel pronounced him dead shortly thereafter.

Investigators haven't determined his cause of death but found no signs of trauma or suspicious circumstances.

