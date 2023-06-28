22-year-old faces time in prison after throwing rocks at a CBP helicopter

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Last week the United States District Judge Rosemary Márquez sentenced 22-year-old Hugo Alexander Garcia-Sales 21 months in prison and two years of supervised release.

Garcia-Sales pleaded guilty on April 11, 2023, to Assault on a Federal Officer with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon and Improper Entry by an Alien.

On October 13, 2022, Garcia-Sales threw five rocks the size of softballs at an Air Interdiction Agent from the United States Customs and Border Protection helicopter while it was in the air.

The helicopter wasn't hit by the rocks, although one of them was quite close to doing so.

Garcia-Sales admitted that any of the rocks might have crashed the helicopter if they had hit it as part of his guilty plea.

In addition, Garcia-Sales admitted to being a citizen of Guatemala who intentionally entered the country close to Newfield, Arizona, without having the proper documentation to do so.