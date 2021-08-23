Watch
$20K lottery ticket sold at Tucson convenience store

Posted at 2:03 PM, Aug 23, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A winning lottery ticket was sold at a Tucson gas station last week.

According to Arizona State Lottery officials, on Aug. 20, a person purchased the ticket at the "Hurry Up Fuel" located at 8530 E. Speedway Blvd.

"The winner matched four out of five numbers and the Mega Ball. The winning Mega Millions numbers were 41, 43, 51, 57, 70 with Mega Ball number 1," said officials.

