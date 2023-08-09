Watch Now
2023 Tucson Convention Center Job Fair

Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Posted at 8:30 PM, Aug 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-08 23:30:58-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Convention Center is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

City of Tucson officials say in preparation for a busy season of events, they are hiring multiple part-time positions.

These opportunities include:

  • bartenders,
  • operations,
  • parking attendants,
  • guest services,
  • housekeeping,
  • and many more.

Since attendees will go through an on-site interview process, the city recommends they dress to impress and bring a resume.

Employment benefits include:

  • Flexible schedules
  • Hourly pay
  • Free parking in Lot ‘A’ off Church Ave
  • Other great job perks

This hiring event is open to the public at 260 S. Church Ave.

