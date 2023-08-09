2023 Tucson Convention Center Job Fair

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Convention Center is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
City of Tucson officials say in preparation for a busy season of events, they are hiring multiple part-time positions.
In preparation for a busy season of events, the @TCCTucson is hosting a job fair Wednesday, Aug. 9, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Details here: https://t.co/G9I5ege8SQ pic.twitter.com/GQCqIyoX1D— City of Tucson (@cityoftucson) August 8, 2023
These opportunities include:
- bartenders,
- operations,
- parking attendants,
- guest services,
- housekeeping,
- and many more.
Since attendees will go through an on-site interview process, the city recommends they dress to impress and bring a resume.
Employment benefits include:
- Flexible schedules
- Hourly pay
- Free parking in Lot ‘A’ off Church Ave
- Other great job perks
This hiring event is open to the public at 260 S. Church Ave.
——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.