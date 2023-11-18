2023 El Tour de Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Thousands from not just Tucson but all over the world geared up for El Tour de Tucson on November 18 in Downtown Tucson.
The morning kicked off at 7 a.m. with the 102 mile race, with other events following. All events started near the Tucson Convention Center. New this year was the 5K run and walk.
Events:
- The Century
- 5K Run/Walk
- The FUN Rides!
- The Metric Century
- The Half Metric Century
The event had over 9,000 participants of all ages and skill levels.
According to race organizers, over 40% of participants were participating for the first time.
Under four hours from the 102 mile race’s start, Noah Anastassatos from Scottsdale, Ariz. crossed the finish line first.
This year's dedication recipient is Pat Lopez and the primary beneficiary is Pima JTED.
