2021 Stuff the Bus event goes virtual

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The 2021 "Stuff-the-Bus” event is going virtual this year and while the pandemic is changing the dynamics of the food drive, the goals are still the same.

KGUN 9 caught up with Lisa Rosenfeld with HSL Properties and Norma Cable with the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona to get details on the plan.

The food bank still needs help in fact more help than ever.

"It’s all going to be all monetary donations so we’re not transferring food and property back and forth between people,” Rosenfeld said.

"We just love that they’re coming this year, because there are some real challenges to a food drive and to collecting food that way,” Cable said.

HSL employees are also making sure they do their part no matter what.

“We’ve set our goal pretty high we set a goal to raise $10,000 next week. Which at the 4 meals per dollar would be 50,000 pounds of food which is what we collected last year,” Rosenfeld said.

According to the food bank, they’ve seen more people since the start of the pandemic compared to what they normally see in an entire year. Drive-thru, pick-up services are in place to keep the community safe.

"If we look at what we have done since the pandemic we have served about 200,000 people, in the 5 counties that we serve in southern Arizona with our partners,” Cable said.

You can scan the posted QR code to get full details on how you can make a donation a donation that’s needed now in the months to come. The event runs from February 8th until the end of the month.

KGUN 9

"One thing this pandemic has showed us is that yes we have a high need, but we also have a high amount of people in our community who care,” Cable said.

“We have high hopes and we’ll be back next year for the biggest and baddest stuff the bus ever,” Rosenfeld said.