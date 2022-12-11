200 migrants found during overnight busts

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Border Patrol agents at the Ajo Station recently found 204 migrants overnight among three, large groups.

Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin says late Monday night into early Tuesday morning, the groups were primarily made up of adults and families.

U.S. Border Patrol

Chief Modlin also recently revealed one of the K9 teams alone at the Terry Station had 319 immigration busts over the last two months.

Whether at an immigration checkpoint, on a vehicle stop, or in the field, our K9 partners are always working. Brian A. Terry Station’s K9 Bono and his handler assisted with 319 apprehensions in October and November alone. Outstanding work!#HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/meCBLIxZSi — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) December 11, 2022