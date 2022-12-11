Watch Now
200 migrants found during overnight busts

All were adults and family
U.S. Border Patrol
Posted at 1:31 PM, Dec 11, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Border Patrol agents at the Ajo Station recently found 204 migrants overnight among three, large groups.

Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin says late Monday night into early Tuesday morning, the groups were primarily made up of adults and families.

Chief Modlin also recently revealed one of the K9 teams alone at the Terry Station had 319 immigration busts over the last two months.

