20-year-old woman dies in Saturday crash on Valencia

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson woman died in a wreck on Valencia at 8:20 p.m. Saturday.

Tucson police say 20-year-old Mary-Ibsabelle Raquel Ravis died at the scene. She was a passenger in a gold 2006 Chevrolet Malibu.

The Malibu was heading westbound down Valencia when the driver lost control and the vehicle spun, crossed over a raised median and went into an oncoming traffic, where a black 2006 Ford F-150 hit the Malibu.

The driver of the Malibu and the F-150 were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

No citations or charges have been issued.