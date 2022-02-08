20% of federal student borrowers in Arizona could be eligible for public loan forgiveness

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Department of Education (DoEd), U.S. Census Bureau and Federal Reserve estimate 1 in 4 federal student borrowers across the country may be eligible for public loan forgiveness.

Data coming from StudentLoanHero.com reveals just over 20% of federal student loan borrowers in Arizonan would be eligible: 177,872 out of 868,400 employees.

This eligibility comes as an effect of the Biden administration's recent changes to America's public service program.

State breakdown of estimated borrowers by employment type shows:



55,133 nonprofit, charitable or tax-exempt organizations employees

55,700 local government employees

40,778 state government employees

26,261 federal government employees

Arizona could see $6.3 billion in debt eligible for forgiveness, ranking 18 out of the rest of the United States.

The DoEd's Federal Student Aid Office offers help with filling out the public service loan forgiveness form.

