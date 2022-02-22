Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

2-year-old Phoenix hit-and-run victim has long recovery

items.[0].image.alt
KMGH
FILE: Police Sirens
Sirens 2
Posted at 9:59 AM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 11:59:52-05

PHOENIX (AP) — The mother of a Phoenix toddler who was suffered multiple injuries after being struck by a red light-runner says her son has a long road of recovery ahead.

Tyliah Green told AZFamily.com on Monday that 2-year-old Jayden Garcia is hospitalized in stable condition. But he has a brain bleed, cracked skull, a broken wrist and pelvis. Still, Green says he is lucky to be alive. Phoenix police say the hit-and-run happened just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday near 19th and Glendale avenues.

Green’s uncle was pushing the stroller in the crosswalk and had the right of way. That’s when a car hit the stroller. Green's uncle was not injured.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!