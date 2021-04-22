2-year-old girl in critical condition after hit-and-run

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 2-year-old Catalina Rodriguez is currently in critical condition after being hit by a pickup truck last Friday.

Police are on the lookout for a silver 2011-2014 Ford F150, 4x4 Platinum Edition truck with a silver wrap along the rear tailgate. If you have any information that might help police, they are asking you contact 911 or 88-Crime.

The hit-and-run took place at the crosswalk at W. Irvington Rd. and S. 9th Ave.

The family is also offering a $1000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

"How do you sleep at night? How do you close your eyes," Alexis Villa, the aunt of Catalina Rodriguez, said.

They are asking the person responsible to come forward.

"What if this was your cousin, your child, your niece, what if it was someone you were related to," Villa said. "You would want that person to step forward and take responsibility for what they've done and that's what we're asking for. Take responsibility for what you've done."