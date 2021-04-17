Watch
Tucson Police seek help in locating driver who struck a 2-year-old

Posted at 1:44 PM, Apr 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-17 16:44:18-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are seeking the community's help in locating the driver and vehicle that struck a 2-year-old at approximately 6:28 P.M. on Friday, April 16.

The child was being pushed in a stroller by a family member while the pregnant mother walked alongside.

The child is in critical condition at a local hospital and the mother has sustained minor injuries.

The family was crossing W. Irvington Road in a pedestrian crosswalk at S. 9th Avenue.

The vehicle that left the scene was described as a silver or gray 2000's Ford F150.

Anyone with any information regarding this collision is urged to contact 911 or 88-CRIME.

