2-year-old gets special delivery from father, AZDPS

An Arizona father had a special gift for his 2-year-old son, but wanted to present it in an equally special way. That's when he asked the Arizona Department of Public Safety for a helping hand.

According to a Facebook post by AZDPS, Luz Martinez says he decided to get his son, Niko, a gift after becoming a big brother in August. He ordered a Power Wheels truck that came in a gray/silver color. To Luz, it reminded him of a State Trooper unit so he decided to transform it into one.

In a matter of three weeks, Martinez added lights and says he was able to find someone to wrap the toy vehicle to finish the look.

On September 16th, Luz and State Troopers helped deliver the surprise to Niko in his home's driveway. His father says Niko is a fan of police vehicles and always points them out when one passes by.

You can check out the full video here.