2 suspects in murder of Arizona woman extradited from Nevada

Posted at 7:40 AM, Jan 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-15 09:40:44-05

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say two men suspected in the shooting death of an Arizona woman last month have been extradited from Nevada.

Scottsdale police announced Thursday that 30-year-old Adrian Arthur Espinosa and 30-year-old Jose Antonio Beltran both are jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder and other felony charges. Police say the two were arrested in Las Vegas as in mid-December in connection with the death of 53-year-old Andrea Marina Garcia.

Police say Garcia was found in the front yard of her Scottsdale home on Dec. 8 and was pronounced dead at the scene. The homicide investigation led detectives to Las Vegas. Police haven’t released any information about the circumstances of the shooting.

