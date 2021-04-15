Watch
2 suspects arrested in Chandler home invasion; couple robbed

Posted at 6:45 AM, Apr 15, 2021
CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Chandler say two suspects are in custody in connection with a home invasion in which an elderly couple was robbed at gunpoint.

They say 24-year-old Roger Chavez Gil of Phoenix and 23-year-old Christopher Gross of Mesa are jailed on suspicion of numerous felony charges, including armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, burglary and vehicle theft. It was unclear Wednesday if either man has a lawyer yet.

Police say officers were called to a home about 5 a.m. Monday after the couple called to report a home invasion. Chandler detectives say the two suspects allegedly entered the victims’ residence through the garage door that was inadvertently left open.

