2 suspects arrested in Chandler home invasion; couple robbed

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Chandler say two suspects are in custody in connection with a home invasion in which an elderly couple was robbed at gunpoint.

They say 24-year-old Roger Chavez Gil of Phoenix and 23-year-old Christopher Gross of Mesa are jailed on suspicion of numerous felony charges, including armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, burglary and vehicle theft. It was unclear Wednesday if either man has a lawyer yet.

Police say officers were called to a home about 5 a.m. Monday after the couple called to report a home invasion. Chandler detectives say the two suspects allegedly entered the victims’ residence through the garage door that was inadvertently left open.

