2 men arrested in fatal shooting near Casa Grande Mountains

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — Two men have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting west of the Casa Grande Mountains, authorities said Sunday.

Casa Grande police said the body of a man was found around 5 a.m. Saturday on a roadway near a shooting range.

The man, identified as 30-year-old Julian Reynolds of Arizona City, had multiple gunshot wounds to his body, police said.

They said 21-year-old Roberto Barrera and 20-year-old Victor Leal, both of Casa Grande, have been booked into the Pinal County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, third-degree burglary and tampering with evidence.

It was unclear Sunday if either Barrera or Leal has a lawyer yet who can speak on their behalf.

Police said detectives determined Barrera and Leal ran out of gas while driving in the area and allegedly burglarized a vehicle they found.

The vehicle belonged to Reynolds, who was in the area of the range and collecting brass casings.

A witness told police that Reynolds confronted Barrera and Leal, resulting in the fatal shooting, and the suspects fled the scene.

Detectives tracked down Barrera and Leal and said the murder weapon was found in the desert near the crime scene.

Casa Grande is located about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Phoenix.