2 men accused of robbing 13 Phoenix-area banks since January

PHOENIX (AP) — The FBI says two men who allegedly robbed more than a dozen banks in the Phoenix metro area since January have been arrested.

They say 36-year-old Richard Pratt was taken into custody in Phoenix on April 5 for his alleged involvement in 11 bank robberies while 32-year-old Francisco Bejarano was arrested last Thursday in Goodyear in connection with two bank heists -- one in Glendale on Jan. 22 and the other in Phoenix four days later.

FBI officials say Pratt allegedly robbed five banks in Phoenix, two in Apache Junction, two in Casa Grande, one in Goodyear and one in Glendale between Jan. 21 and April 4.

