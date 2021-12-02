2 killed in west Phoenix triple shooting were married couple

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a man and woman killed in a triple shooting at a west Phoenix home were a married couple.

Phoenix police say 59-year-old Chris Child and 57-year-old Maria Guadalupe Gonzalez were declared dead at the scene Tuesday and a 79-year-old woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The name of the surviving woman hasn’t been released yet and police didn’t disclose her relationship to the dead couple.

Police say all three people lived together, but they haven’t identified the shooter yet. They say a weapon was found at the home and no suspects were being sought in the apparent murder-suicide.

