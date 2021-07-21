Watch
2 injured after lightning strikes Grand Canyon trail area

Rick Hossman/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2005, file photo, with the North Rim in the background, tourists hike along the South Rim of the Grand Canyon in Grand Canyon, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Hossman, File)
Grand Canyon
Posted at 12:52 PM, Jul 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-21 15:52:16-04

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say two people were injured after lightning struck a trail area at Grand Canyon National Park.

They say a 30-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were found unresponsive on the Bright Angel Trailhead after a thunderstorm hit around 3 p.m. Tuesday. Park officials say the man regained consciousness without intervention, but CPR was needed before the woman regained a pulse.

Both were transported by ground to a Flagstaff hospital with the woman transferred to a regional burn center. The names and hometowns of the man and woman weren’t released. Park officials say at least two other people drove themselves to the Grand Canyon Clinic with lightning splash injuries.

