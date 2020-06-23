2 die after single-vehicle motorcycle crash

The Tucson Police Department is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened June 13.

Police say officers from the midtown division were called out to the eastbound on ramp to Golf Links Road from Aviation Parkway around 5:39 p.m. for a report of a serious-injury single motorcycle crash.

Upon arrival Tucson Fire Department crews were at the scene rendering aid to two motorcycle passengers, an adult man and woman, according to TPD. Both were taken to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

According to witness interviews, the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Golf Links with the female passenger on the back seat behind him.

Police say the motorcyclist lost control of his bike and ran off the roadway into a desert area.

According to TPD, a DUI officer responded to the hospital and determined the man was driving under the influence during the time of the crash.

Police say the motorcyclist 56-year-old William Dale Reynolds later died at the hospital.

Roadway evidence and witness interviews determined neither the motorcyclist or the passenger were wearing a helmet.

On June 21, the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner informed Tucson Police that the passenger 46-year-old Michelle Lynn Reynolds died from her injuries. Next of kin has been notified.