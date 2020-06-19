Motorcyclist dies after Saturday wreck in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. — A man is dead after crashing his motorcycle near Davis-Monthan Air Force Base over the weekend.

Tucson Police say 56-year-old William Dale Reynolds and a woman were riding on a motorcycle when Reynolds lost control of the vehicle and skidded off into the desert area near the Golf Links ramp of Aviation Parkway. Both Reynolds and the passenger were rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At the hospital, a DUI officer with TPD determined Reynolds was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. Neither Reynolds nor the passenger were wearing helmets.

TPD says Reynolds died of his injuries on Tuesday. Police are continuing their investigation.