2 dead, including 13-year-old, in shooting near Golf Links and Pantano

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a double-homicide that happened near Golf Links and Pantano roads August 5.

Around 8:45 p.m., officers responded to the 8000 block of E. Sundew Drive (near Golf Links and Pantano) for a report of a shooting, according to TPD. Before officers arrived, they were informed that two individuals had been shot inside the home.

Once officers arrived, they found that both victims were unresponsive and began rendering aid, police say. Tucson Fire medics arrived and took over life-saving efforts; however, one of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was identified as 34-year-old Jamarr Jones.

The second victim was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries, shortly after arrival, the victim died. Police identified the victim as 13-year-old Avointae T. Sices.

After detectives responded to the scene to continue the investigation, it was learned that the suspect arrived at the house and was involved in a verbal confrontation with the residents, according to TPD. During the confrontation, the suspect produced a firearm, ultimately striking the two victims.

The suspect then fled the scene, police say. Other residents in the area called 9-1-1.

The suspect was identified as 25-year-old Lorenzo Crowder, according to TPD. It was learned that Crowder has a domestic relationship with at least one of the residents.

Police say while the scene was being processed, Crowder arrived to the home and was taken into custody.

Crowder is charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He is being held in the Pima County Jail.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this incident to call 88-CRIME.