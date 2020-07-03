2 children critically burned, woman dead in Phoenix fire

PHOENIX - Fire officials say a blaze at a central Phoenix apartment complex killed a woman and critically injured two children. Phoenix Fire Department spokesman Capt. Kenny Overton says the children were taken to a local burn center. Their ages and sex weren’t immediately available.

The blaze broke out in a three-story apartment building at about 9 a.m. Friday and a number of people were trapped on a second-floor balcony.

Bystanders helped many of them evecuate. Others were rescued by firefighters using ladders. A woman was found dead after the fire at apartment complex near 19th and Dunlap avenues was extinquished.

