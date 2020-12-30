Menu

2 Arizona officers cleared of sexual assault allegations

Posted at 9:40 AM, Dec 30, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-30 11:40:34-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona investigators have cleared two officers accused of sexual assault, and prosecutors also have declined to pursue criminal charges.

A 28-year-old woman had accused a Safford police officer and a detention officer at a Graham County jail of the crimes about a week before falling from a moving police vehicle last year. Authorities called it an attempt to escape. She later died.

Investigators from the Arizona Department of Public Safety said an advocacy center and a medical examiner’s office reported no trauma consistent with sexual assault. The department’s report also said she “jumped out of a moving vehicle" after using shower gel to slip out of her restraints.

