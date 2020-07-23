2 Arizona Confederate monuments on state land relocated

PHOENIX (AP) — Two Confederate monuments on Arizona state property, including one at the Capitol, have been removed.

A spokeswoman for the Arizona Department of Administration confirmed Thursday morning that the memorials were taken overnight and returned to the United Daughters of the Confederacy. It was the organization that made the request to remove them.

The monuments are the latest Confederate markers to fall since George Floyd’s May 25 death after he was held under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer. The video of his killing put a renewed focus on racism in the United States.

