Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

2 Arizona Confederate monuments on state land relocated

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Derrick Lewis saves man with Confederate flag
Posted at 8:28 AM, Jul 23, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-23 11:28:50-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Two Confederate monuments on Arizona state property, including one at the Capitol, have been removed.

A spokeswoman for the Arizona Department of Administration confirmed Thursday morning that the memorials were taken overnight and returned to the United Daughters of the Confederacy. It was the organization that made the request to remove them.

The monuments are the latest Confederate markers to fall since George Floyd’s May 25 death after he was held under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer. The video of his killing put a renewed focus on racism in the United States.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Back to School Backpack SOS!