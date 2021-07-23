2,500 without power near Sahuarita & Green Valley

TUCSON, Ariz. — More than 2,500 people are without power after high winds knocked down poles near Sahuarita and Green Valley.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department reports Duval Mine Road is closed West of the Freeway. La Cañada Drive is also closed from Duval Mine Road to Continental Road.

Tucson Electric Power's Outage map shows 1,298 people without power near the Fry's in Rancho Sahuarita. The rest of the outages are situated along I-19 where it meets Nogales Highway and Duval Mine Road. TEP estimates power coming back on for some of those folks as soon as 12:16 a.m..

PCSD said it will keep roads closed while this mess is cleaned up. They ask drivers to stay home, and avoid that area if they must go out.