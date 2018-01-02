1st candidate files for special election to replace Franks

PHOENIX (AP) - The Arizona secretary of state's office has certified the first candidate in the special election to replace Republican Rep. Trent Franks, and it is not one of the best-known names.

Republican Clair Van Steenwyk of Sun City West filed 1,200 signatures to make the ballot. He said Tuesday he's continuing his efforts to take on establishment GOP candidates.

Van Steenwyk challenged Franks in the 2014 and 2016 primaries and won nearly 30 percent of the vote last year.

Other announced candidates for the heavily Republican 8th Congressional District seat include former Corporation Commissioner Bob Stump and current or former GOP legislators Steve Montenegro, Phil Lovas and Debbie Lesko.

Franks resigned amid sexual harassment allegations. A special primary election is set for Feb. 27 with the general election on April 24.