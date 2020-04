TUCSON, Ariz. - Someone bought $1 million-winning Powerball ticket at a Tucson store.

According to Arizona Lottery, the winner matched all five numbers in Saturday's drawing, but did not match the Powerball number.

The winning numbers were: 8-31-39-40-43, with a red Powerball of 4.

The ticket was bought at the Fry's at 2001 E. Irvington Road.

