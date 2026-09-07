19-year-old shot, killed at Thomas Jay Regional Park Saturday night

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 19-year-old is dead following a shooting at Thomas Jay Regional Park late Saturday night.

According to the Tucson Police Department, officers were called to the 6400 block of Craycroft Road around 10:15 Saturday night after receiving reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, officers found 19-year-old Anthony Estevan Mendoza Valenzuela with gunshot trauma.

"Officers immediately began providing aid until Tucson Fire Department personnel arrived," the department said. Mendoza Valenzuela was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Through witness interviews and evidence collected at the scene, detectives determined that Mendoza Valenzuela had been at the park with several people before the shooting," the department continued.

Fabian Arias-Sierra, 20, was later identified as the suspect. Following an interview, he was charged with second-degree murder and booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex. No additional suspects are being sought.

