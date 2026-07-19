19-year-old motorcyclist dies in crash at Speedway and Richey

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 19-year-old motorcyclist died early Saturday after a crash at East Speedway Boulevard and North Richey Boulevard, according to the Tucson Police Department.

Officers responded to the intersection just after midnight for a collision involving a motorcycle, police said.

Police said the Tucson Fire Department crews took the rider to Banner University Medical Center, where he later died.

Police identified him as Jaycob Christopher Nieto. His family has been notified, officials said.

TPD said a silver 2012 Hyundai Tucson was turning left from westbound Speedway onto southbound Richey when it was struck by Nieto's eastbound motorcycle.

Witnesses told police Nieto was traveling well above the posted speed limit, police said.

TPD said he had a valid motorcycle endorsement and was wearing a helmet.

Police said the 60-year-old driver of the Hyundai was not impaired.

