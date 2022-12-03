19-Year-Old arrested after 43-mile long chase

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On December 2, 2022, around 3:00 a.m. Cochise County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) Deputies, CBP’s U.S. Border Patrol and Air and Marine Operations, Bisbee Police Department, and Sierra Vista Police Department all teamed up to stop a Failure to Yield subject.

According to CCSO 19-Year-Old, Jonathan Garcia Hernandez was arrested on numerous criminal charges including Flight from Pursuing Law Enforcement Officers across three agencies starting outside of Douglas and ending in Sierra Vista.

Deputies say Hernandez was driving in a reckless and dangerous manner reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour.

When Hernandez was stopped deputies found six undocumented immigrants. CCSO says the incident covered almost forty-three miles of highway and city streets.

Deputies say no one was injured during the pursuit.

Charges:



Participation In Human Trafficking

Kidnapping 6 Counts

Flight From Pursuing Law Enforcement Officer 3 counts

Endangerment

Criminal Speed



Jonathan Garcia Hernandez remains in custody at the Cochise County Jail on a $200,000 bond.