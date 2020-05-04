Menu

18-year-old Phoenix man accused of shooting man to death

Sgt. Tommy Thompson said Monday that 18-year-old Jacob Soto has been booked on suspicion of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and misconduct involving weapons.
Posted at 8:08 AM, May 04, 2020
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police have made an arrest in the killing of a man whose body was found in an alley.

Officers responded to reports of a disturbance Sunday around 3 a.m. Upon arrival, they found the body of 31-year-old Felipe Villanueva in an alley.

He was immediately pronounced dead. Investigators determined that the victim and Soto had gotten into a fight that culminated with Soto shooting him. They located Soto and took him into custody without incident.

