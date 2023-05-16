18-year-old man charged for assaulting border patrol agent

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Mexican citizen was arrested for assault last week after U.S. Border Patrol responded to a call of five undocumented people walking near the international border in the San Pedro River area.

According to the government's complaint, the non-citizens fled after noticing the agents but were caught in a brief pursuit. The person that was arrested, Alfredo Perez-Rodriguez, resisted and fought with one of the officers.

During the struggle, Perez-Rodriguez gained control of the officer's taser and pointed it at their chest and face. The fight continued as another agent got involved, but was eventually taken into custody.

A conviction for "Assault of a Federal Officer with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon" carries a 20-year maximum sentence to federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

It is still to be determined whether Perez-Rodriguez will be convicted.