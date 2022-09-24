18-year-old charged with fleeing at high speed from immigration checkpoint

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Sept. 20, 18-year-old Oblin Jeremias Redondo-Lopez was arrested and charged with a criminal complaint of High-Speed Flight from an Immigration Checkpoint and Illegal Entry into the United States.

Redondo-Lopez made his initial appearance before United States Magistrate Judge Eric J. Markovich on Sept. 22.

On Tuesday, Redondo-Lopez drove a gold 2002 Buick Rendezvous through the United States Border Patrol checkpoint on West Arivaca Road near Amado, Ariz.

Redondo-Lopez did not slow down or stop as required by the speed bumps, signage and Arizona Department of Transportation regulations.

Agents pursued Redondo-Lopez as he fled the checkpoint. He was going about 110 miles per hour in a 75-mile-per-hour zone when he was finally stopped by the Pinal County Sheriff's Department on Interstate 10 near Picacho Peak.

A conviction for High-Speed Flight from an Immigration Checkpoint carries a maximum penalty of 5 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, or both.

Customs and Border Protection’s U.S. Border Patrol conducted the investigation in this case. The United States Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona, Tucson, is handling the prosecution.