Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

18-year-old charged with fleeing at high speed from immigration checkpoint

Border Patrol agents find 193 immigrants in southern Arizona
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Scott Eisen
<p>A patch on the uniform of a U.S. Border Patrol agent at a highway checkpoint on August 1, 2018 in West Enfield, Maine. </p>
Border Patrol agents find 193 immigrants in southern Arizona
Posted at 5:55 PM, Sep 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-23 20:55:06-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — On Sept. 20, 18-year-old Oblin Jeremias Redondo-Lopez was arrested and charged with a criminal complaint of High-Speed Flight from an Immigration Checkpoint and Illegal Entry into the United States.

Redondo-Lopez made his initial appearance before United States Magistrate Judge Eric J. Markovich on Sept. 22.

On Tuesday, Redondo-Lopez drove a gold 2002 Buick Rendezvous through the United States Border Patrol checkpoint on West Arivaca Road near Amado, Ariz.

Redondo-Lopez did not slow down or stop as required by the speed bumps, signage and Arizona Department of Transportation regulations.

Agents pursued Redondo-Lopez as he fled the checkpoint. He was going about 110 miles per hour in a 75-mile-per-hour zone when he was finally stopped by the Pinal County Sheriff's Department on Interstate 10 near Picacho Peak.

A conviction for High-Speed Flight from an Immigration Checkpoint carries a maximum penalty of 5 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, or both.

Customs and Border Protection’s U.S. Border Patrol conducted the investigation in this case. The United States Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona, Tucson, is handling the prosecution.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

2022 American Cancer Society's Pink Out the Park

PINK OUT THE PARK WITH US!