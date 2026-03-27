Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
13  WX Alerts
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

18-year-old arrested in connection with Park Place shooting

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted

Tucson Police Department arrested an 18-year-old man on Thursday in connection with the Park Place Mall shooting that took place on March 18.

According to TPD, Anthony Rene Bustamante was taken into custody near South 12th Avenue and West Irvington Road after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The shooting arose from an altercation between two groups of teenagers who knew each other, the news release said.

One of the teen males who was shot has been released from the hospital. Another remains under treatment, TPD said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Report a typo

THE HUDDLE - KGUN 9 SPORTS SHOW
promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

Community Inspired Journalism