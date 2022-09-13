Watch Now
174 Migrants stopped by Border Patrol near Lukeville

Posted at 1:43 PM, Sep 13, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested 174 migrants from two large groups near Lukeville, Ariz. over the weekend, according to Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John Modlin.

Ajo Station agents were assisted by several Tucson Sector agents.

Individuals apprehended from the groups were citizens from Cuba, Brazil and the Dominican Republic. All were adults or members of family units.

