174 Migrants stopped by Border Patrol near Lukeville

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested 174 migrants from two large groups near Lukeville, Ariz. over the weekend, according to Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John Modlin.
Ajo Station agents were assisted by several Tucson Sector agents.
Individuals apprehended from the groups were citizens from Cuba, Brazil and the Dominican Republic. All were adults or members of family units.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter